Homicide team probes suspicious fire where 3 people have been discovered

UPDATE - 3:25 pm.
IHIT has confirmed 3 bodies have been found in a house fire in Langley on Saturday evening.
More to come.
ORIGINAL - 12:45 p.m.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over an investigation of a house fire where a body was found in Langley.
The IHIT's twitter account confirms the death inside a home in the 19600-block of Wakefield Drive is deemed suspicious.
Fire crews were called to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to find the house already engulfed in flames.
Langley deputy fire Chief Bruce Ferguson says two neighbouring homes were also damaged before crews could put out the fire.
- With files from Canadian Press
Langley Deployment - we are on scene at a house fire in the 19600-block of Wakefield Drive investigating a suspicious death. It is a dynamic situation and we are busy gathering information in these very early stages of the investigation. No further update at this time. pic.twitter.com/nWAIEFGNMl— IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 14, 2020