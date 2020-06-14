Homicide team probes suspicious fire where 3 bodies have been discovered

Photo: Twitter / IHIT

UPDATE - 5:00 p.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating three deaths linked to a house fire in Langley, one of which has been ruled a homicide.

Langley RCMP was called to the scene of a house engulfed in flames on the 19600-block of Wakefield Drive at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Officers found the owner of the house at the back of the residence with injuries indicative of homicide.

"Emergency responders located two additional bodies inside the house and their identities are not yet confirmed," stated in a news release on Sunday.

IHIT is working with the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of death for the other two people found.

“Although the flames have been extinguished, the property where the fire took place remains an active homicide crime scene. Neighbours in the area should expect frequent activity at the home by our investigators for the next while,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT or by email.

UPDATE - 3:25 pm.

IHIT has confirmed 3 bodies have been found in a house fire in Langley on Saturday evening.

ORIGINAL - 12:45 p.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over an investigation of a house fire where a body was found in Langley.

The IHIT's twitter account confirms the death inside a home in the 19600-block of Wakefield Drive is deemed suspicious.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to find the house already engulfed in flames.

Langley deputy fire Chief Bruce Ferguson says two neighbouring homes were also damaged before crews could put out the fire.

- With files from Canadian Press