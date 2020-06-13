158761
BC  

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline spill

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302689

A crude oil spill from the Trans Mountain pipeline in Abbotsford has been contained and crews are working to clean up the site.

The company says in a news release that an alarm was received early Saturday and the pipeline was immediately shut down as crews went to investigate.

The statement says the pipeline remains closed, an incident command post has been set up to manage the cleanup and local authorities have been informed.

It says an investigation into the cause of the spill is underway and there's no estimated volume of what spilled at the time, but that it has been fully contained.

The Transportation Safety Board says it has also deployed an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station.

The Crown-owned pipeline moves about 300,000 barrels of crude per day from Alberta to B.C.'s terminal near Vancouver.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
158529
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158043
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158293


Miniature things

Galleries
These things are very very tiny.
Miniature things (2)
Galleries
Blocks are hilarious
Must Watch
This baby’s belly laugh will make you laugh also.
Thin Watermelon
Must Watch
Humour from 2010 is still just as funny in 2020. Thin watermelon.
Alarm clock
Must Watch
That’ll be sure to wake you up in the morning.



156304