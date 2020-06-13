Men who escaped prison last July have been charged with murder

Photo: Correctional Service of Canada James Lee Busch, left, and Zachary Armitage

Two inmates who escaped William Head prison almost a year ago have been charged in the killing of a Metchosin man.

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Martin Payne, West Shore RCMP and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit said in a statement.

Busch, then 42, and Armitage, 30, escaped from William Head on July 7, 2019. They were recaptured the evening of July 9 in Esquimalt by an off-duty RCMP officer.

On July 12, West Shore RCMP were sent to check on the well-being of Martin Payne, 60, in at his Brookview Drive home in Metchosin.

Payne was found deceased inside his residence. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit was called to investigate.

The 11-month investigation has involved several police agencies. Chief Superintendent Sean Sullivan thanked them.

"Our condolences go out to Martin Payne’s family and friends," said Insp. Todd Preston, officer in charge of the West Shore RCMP. "We know that this has been a very difficult time for the community and citizens of the West Shore and in particular, Metchosin. We want to thank the citizens for their patience in the investigative process."

Payne’s family thanked everyone for their support and asked for privacy as they continue to grieve.

“Marty was deeply loved by his tight circle of friends and family and we have continued to mourn his senseless loss every day for the past 11 months,” the family said in a statement.

“The man who was taken from us was an exceptionally gentle and caring human being whose love, support, and encouragement were unfailing,” the statement said. “We are completely devastated and have been relying heavily on one another throughout this horrifying ordeal.”