Surrey man dead after head-on collision

Photo: CTV News

Police in Delta, British Columbia, say one person is dead after a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a cube van.

Police say the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions and collided Friday morning, killing the driver of the cube van and seriously injuring the driver of the pickup.

The driver of the van has been identified as a man in his 30s from Surrey, B.C.

Police say the driver of the truck, as well as a passenger, have been hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing and police did not comment on the possible causes of the crash.