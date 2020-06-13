158761
Drivers going too fast on Burnaby road

Street a 'terrifying' racetrack

Chris Campbell/Burnaby Now

Living on a busy road is a tough task.

You move there knowing there is lots of traffic, but there’s an expectation that as long as people follow the rules of the road, you can live with it.

Finding a home in Burnaby is hard when the vacancy rate is so low so people make compromises.

Stephan K made that compromise by moving to Burnaby’s busy Sixth Street near Edmonds. This is a popular street because it connects people to Canada Way and Edmonds.

Stephan says it’s at night that things really get bad, starting at 4 p.m.

“Every night it’s a racetrack,” he said. “At 16th, it’s terrifying to cross the road as no right-turn traffic stops for the red lights. We have an infant. Now we walk to 4th Street to cross at that crosswalk.”

Stephan has tried calling the police about it, but that isn’t working.

“We’ve called the RCMP regarding this and were told by the person answering the phone that they’re aware of it; get a licence plate and call back with it when it happens. Obviously, it’s difficult to get the plate number of someone racing down the street in excess of 80 km/h. All we want is regular presence of police in our neighbourhood. I know that they’re understaffed, underfunded and that the opinion of the dispatcher isn’t necessarily that of the front-line officers … but they could literally be impounding 2-5 cars a night starting at 4 p.m. It would be nice to see some interest in policing our neighbourhood again.”

