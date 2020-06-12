159297
Interior Health region has one new COVID-19 case

After more than a week with no active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, a single new case has been identified in the area.

Additionally, there's been a single new virus-related death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region after nearly a week with no deaths in B.C.

Over the past 24 hours, 16 new COVID-19 cases have been identified across the province, including the single new case in the IH region. It's unclear where in the IH region this new case has occurred.

These new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 2,709. The total active cases in B.C. have risen slightly, to 187, but hospitalizations have decreased to 12, with three people now in intensive care.

To date, 2,354 people have fully recovered from the virus.

No new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared Friday, and five remain active at long-term seniors care homes.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did not hold a press conference Friday, and will hold the next one on Monday.

