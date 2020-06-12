Family rescues calf from bear in Williams Lake

Photo: Gail Bednarz / CTV News

A Williams Lake family interrupted a bear’s veal dinner last week, rescuing a calf from becoming a meal.

CTV News reports Gail Bednarz, her husband Wyatt, son Brad and grandson Stryker were travelling to their property near Tyee Lake, north of Williams Lake, on June 5.

They stumbled across a bear attacking a calf at the side of the road.

"The bear attacked the calf four or five times,” Gail told CTV.

The trio threw rocks, a tire iron and even shoes at the bear to distract it.

"Good thing they were good at baseball because they were nailing the bear right between the eyes," Gail said.

The bear eventually ran off and the family took the calf to the nearby ranch where it came from.

The calf was injured and scared, but survived.

with files from CTV Vancouver