159297
BC  

Premier says defunding police 'simplistic' but BC will review Police Act

Defunding police 'simplistic'

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302607

British Columbia's premier says calls for defunding police are a simplistic approach to a complex problem.

John Horgan says police are increasingly burdened with a range of challenges in areas including homelessness, mental health and addiction — which need more funding.

He says it's inappropriate to expect law enforcement to take on those issues as they deal with public safety concerns.

Horgan says he envisions expanding the capacity for communities to ensure they're not asking police for more than they're capable of delivering.

He says defunding issues arising from George Floyd's police-involved death in the United States mean the time is right for B.C. to review its Police Act, which is 45 years old.

He says the province will create a committee to consult with communities and experts on how to best update it.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
159195
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158263


French horn and chair duet

Must Watch
Yes, a french horn and a chair…
Earl Cave and George MacKay’s punk band to release album
Music
Nick Cave's actor son Earl and George MacKay are planning to...
Horrible haircuts
Galleries
These haircuts could be better…
Horrible haircuts (2)
Galleries
Proud kitty brings dad present
Must Watch



150487