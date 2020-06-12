Nanaimo woman's racist Facebook post sparks online petition

Photo: Change.org

A Nanaimo woman has come under fire for a series of racist, threatening comments on social media.

In reference to the killing of George Floyd by a white Minnesota police officer last month, Alysha Stewart wrote in a Facebook post that she "would have done the same thing." Stewart also uses the N-word, and says that she wouldn't have taken her foot off of Floyd.

Black Vancouver shared an image that shows some of the expletive-riddled comments Stewart made beneath her original post. In them, she says: "The only humans who have colour are technically white folk" and other disturbing and threatening racist language.

A Change.org campaign was launched that calls for an RCMP investigation of the posts, mandatory workplace diversity and inclusion training under supervision before returning back to work, and a revoking of her health-care licence.

The campaign says Stewart "uttered racial threats toward black people. As a former Vancouver Island Health employee, her words were not only a threat ... but also threatens the integrity of the health-care system and the BC provincial government ministries she represents."

As of Friday morning, more than 5,500 people had signed the campaign.

Const. Gary O'Brien with Nanaimo RCMP said Stewart has issued an apology and recognizes the severity of her actions. However, he says that her posts do not meet the criteria for a hate crime, and the investigation has been closed.

Stewart has temporarily removed or deleted her Facebook account.