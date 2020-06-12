Cuteness alert: Why did the goose cross the road?

Photo: YouTube

A Vancouver father's adorable video of geese crossing the street is putting a smile on the faces of many.

Buck Jolicoeur says he was setting off with his son for a bike ride on the seawall on Monday, and as they did, they spotted a "parade of geese around the corner."

"My son said 'Let’s help them' – and we did," said Jolicoeur.

The pair met a mother and her son who helped them create a safe crossing for the geese. And two more families of geese saw the opportunity to get out of the parking lot and close to the water.

"It was a very special experience for us, that we’d love to share with Vancouverites," said Jolicoeur.

The video begins with the geese walking single file and the son commenting: "There's so many of them." A car passes by and appears to nearly strike the birds. But, the geese travel safely for two blocks over to the Science World area.