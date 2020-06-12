Camper fined for attracting bears after bruin rips into tent

Photo: BC COS

Not securing food cost a camper a $230 ticket and a prime camping spot, but it potentially could have cost the camper — and the bear — a lot more.

Sea to Sky conservation officer Kent Popjes evicted a camper on Sunday from the Squamish Riverside recreation site after a bear got into food at the man's site.

The man's tent was ripped by the bear in the process of it trying to access food.

And it could have been a lot worse, the conservation service says.

"We kill bears almost every year up in that area because of stuff like this and we have to close that site down every year as well. It is unfortunate," said Popjes.

While the animal was no longer in the area when conservation officers arrived, the campsite was shut down, and other campers evicted.

"There's no cell range up there and you are a long way from any help, so it is not a good situation," said Popjes.

The site remains closed to camping.

Under the Wildlife Act, the man was charged with attracting dangerous wildlife.

As the camper was on a bike, it is likely all that he could have done was hang his food in between two trees in order to secure it, Popjes noted.

"It is pretty difficult for someone to secure their food on a bike. You aren't set up for success. Most people have a vehicle they could lock it in," he said.