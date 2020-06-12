North Okanagan, Shuswap could see nickel-sized hail

Photo: Mallory Wilk

UPDATE: 4:29 p.m.

Environment Canada has ended its severe thunderstorm warning for the South Thompson. The other two warnings for North Okanagan and Shuswap remain.

In its latest update, Environment Canada says a line of severe thunderstorms just 20 km west of Salmon Arm is moving northeastward at a speed of 60 km/h.

UPDATE: 4:11 p.m.

The South Thompson, the North Okanagan and Shuswap are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada issued the online bulletin at 4:11 p.m. this afternoon (June 12).

The weather agency says its meterologists are tracking a thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

"Radar indicates a line of severe thunderstorms just 40 km west of Vernon is moving northeastward at a speed of 60 km per hour. The storms is moving across Highway 1 & 9 near Falkland," reads the memo from Environment Canada.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

ORIGINAL: 6:35 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued another severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the entire Okanagan Valley including Vernon, Kelowna, and Penticton.

According to Environment Canada, "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Thursday as well along with the possibility of heavy downpours and the threat of flash flooding and water pooling on roadways.