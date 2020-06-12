159297
Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch

More thunder on the way

Environment Canada has issued another severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the entire Okanagan Valley including Vernon, Kelowna, and Penticton.

According to Environment Canada, "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Thursday as well along with the possibility of heavy downpours and the threat of flash flooding and water pooling on roadways.

