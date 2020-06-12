Vancouver mayor calls for review of policing across province

Photo: The Canadian Press Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart

Vancouver's mayor wants the B.C. government to conduct a review of policing across the province, claiming city councils can only "rubber stamp" decisions.

City council can do little to change municipal policing in Vancouver because the provincial government can override its decisions, Mayor Kennedy Stewart told a news conference on Thursday.

"The province's Police Act requires us to more or less rubber stamp police budgets outside minimal discretionary spending," he said.

Instead, B.C. Premier John Horgan should initiate a comprehensive review of all levels of policing, including the RCMP, Stewart added.

Stewart, who is also the chairman of the Vancouver Police Board, said city councils lack the ability to create large-scale change and the province should review everything from systemic racism to the impact policing has on vulnerable populations.

"While many U.S. cities, including Minneapolis, can massively restructure its police, neither organizations which I chair can legally do this even if they wanted to," he added.

In a statement, Vancouver Chief Constable Adam Palmer said: "If the province of B.C. chooses to initiate a review of policing in B.C., the VPD will participate fully."

Stewart also offered support for an end to street checks, where a police officer can ask for a person's identification and personal information, and for police departments to examine using body cameras.

Ontario has curtailed the practice of street checks, also known as carding, in light of data suggesting that people of colour were disproportionately stopped by officers in that province and asked to provide identifying information even if no particular offence had occurred.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association, which earlier on Thursday called for an end to street checks, called Stewart's push for a review "disappointing."

"This is a game of passing the buck," said Latoya Farrell, a policy lawyer with the association. "There's nothing preventing (Stewart) and city council from taking action now."

Instead, Stewart should be taking immediate action to stop procedures like street checks instead of initiating another review, she added.

"Right now, it seems like he's saying 'I would like the province to review this and come up with recommendations' and that's not enough at this point."

B.C.'s solicitor general said in a statement the province will create a committee to consult with communities and experts on how to best update the Police Act.

"Everyone deserves to be be treated fairly by the police — and our government acknowledges that for many Black, Indigenous, and other people of colour, that hasn't always been the case," said Mike Farnworth.