B.C has eliminated restaurants' requirement to operate at 50%

50% capacity rule eliminated

The COVID-19 requirement that restaurants in B.C. operate at 50 per cent capacity has been scrapped, in favour of a more individualized measure.

On Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that instead of the previously required 50 per cent of capacity rule, restaurants will instead come up with their own capacity numbers, while maintaining the required physical distancing and other mandated guidelines.

“Instead of a blanket 50 per cent, what we now are requiring is that every restaurant, pub and bar has to identify a number for their capacity that includes the patio, and this was one of the complicating things – as you're expanding your patio, how do we know what number to use,” Dr. Henry said Thursday.

The exact wording of the new order is as follows:

You must determine the maximum number of patrons and staff that your premises can accommodate if they are standing or sitting two metres apart and must document this maximum number in your safety plan.

All other mandated guidelines released last month remain in place.

“We'll update our orders as we need to, as we get some more experience,” Dr. Henry said.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby said he trusts the hospitality industry will operate safely and responsibly.

"We know every day counts right now for these businesses as they continue to recover from the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.,” he said in a statement. “Through my ministry, our government has taken action in support of the industry during these challenging times.”



 

