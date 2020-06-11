Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on COVID-19 in B.C.

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, while active cases in the Interior Heath region remain at zero.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 2,694, but 183 active cases remain in B.C. Thirteen of these patients are being treated in hospital, five of whom in ICU, while the rest are recovering at home.

Once again, no new virus-related deaths were announced in B.C., keeping the total number of deaths in the province to 167 since last Friday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry declared no new outbreaks in the province, and added that the outbreak related to the Kearl Lake oil sands camp is nearing an end, after no new cases have been connected to that outbreak in some time. A number of people who contracted the virus from this outbreak returned to the Interior Health region several weeks ago.

As of Thursday, 2,344 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Dr. Henry also spoke about the BC Coroner Service report released Thursday that identified 170 overdose deaths in the province in May, the largest number of overdose deaths in a single month since a crisis was declared several years ago. She said the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the overdose crisis, by isolating people who may be struggling with addiction.

She also reiterated her past comments about how addiction should not be handled through the criminal justice system, as it largely does now in Canada.