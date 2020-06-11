159297
BC  

Alberta licence plates targets for COVID-19 fears in some B.C. towns

Resist red plate fears: mayor

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302511

Some British Columbia communities are urging residents to show kindness during the COVID-19 pandemic following media reports of confrontations and rudeness shown to people driving vehicles with out-of-province licence plates.

Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz is calling for residents to welcome one and all to his southeast B.C. mountain community after a local resident reportedly found an expletive-filled note on his vehicle, which bears Alberta licence plates, to return to the province.

Sulz posted a message on Revelstoke's Facebook page encouraging residents to reach out and welcome everybody arriving in the community, whether through travel, employment or family matters.

The nearby community of Sicamous posted a message asking residents to stop looking at licence plates and start saying hello to people.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are many essential workers travelling across borders and many of the people driving vehicles with Alberta plates could be B.C. residents.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
159195
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158253
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


The forbidden word in this home is ‘squirrel’ for good reason

Must Watch
Every single time someone says squirrel these dogs run to the backyard. Their owner Shannon says they have been doing this for...
Coachella and Stagecoach officially canceled, confirm California public health officials
Music
The 2020 editions of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals...
Bombatiel
Must Watch
Bombs away!
Look twice
Galleries
These photos need a second glance.
Look twice (2)
Galleries



158780