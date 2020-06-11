Surrey RCMP charge three with fraud and theft

Photo: RCMP Charges were laid against Cody and Juanita McNeil and Neil McRae, for possession of stolen mail, identity cards and forged documents.

Surrey RCMP have charged three people with fraud and mail theft.

On May 21, following a lengthy investigation by the Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team, charges were laid against Cody and Juanita McNeil and Neil McRae, for possession of stolen mail, identity cards and forged documents.

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said On Jan. 27, police began a pro-active investigation targeting mail theft.

The investigation expanded to include incidents of mail theft in other jurisdictions and culminated in search warrants for three locations in Delta and Burnaby, that were executed on Feb. 25.

During the execution of the search warrants, officers located a large quantity of allegedly stolen mail and equipment used to manufacture fraudulent cheques and credit cards.

“This was a complex investigation that involved the review and processing of a large number of exhibits seized from multiple locations,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Element. “Knowing the negative impact that identity theft and fraud has on victims, we’re pleased our work resulted in charges being approved.”

Anyone that has any information about the investigation, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or click here.