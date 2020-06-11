159297
BC  

Surrey RCMP charge three with fraud and theft

Mail fraudsters busted

- | Story: 302508

Surrey RCMP have charged three people with fraud and mail theft.

On May 21, following a lengthy investigation by the Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team, charges were laid against Cody and Juanita McNeil and Neil McRae, for possession of stolen mail, identity cards and forged documents.

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said On Jan. 27, police began a pro-active investigation targeting mail theft.

The investigation expanded to include incidents of mail theft in other jurisdictions and culminated in search warrants for three locations in Delta and Burnaby, that were executed on Feb. 25. 

During the execution of the search warrants, officers located a large quantity of allegedly stolen mail and equipment used to manufacture fraudulent cheques and credit cards.

“This was a complex investigation that involved the review and processing of a large number of exhibits seized from multiple locations,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Element. “Knowing the negative impact that identity theft and fraud has on victims, we’re pleased our work resulted in charges being approved.”

Anyone that has any information about the investigation, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or click here.

 

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
151857
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158529
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157845


The forbidden word in this home is ‘squirrel’ for good reason

Must Watch
Every single time someone says squirrel these dogs run to the backyard. Their owner Shannon says they have been doing this for...
Coachella and Stagecoach officially canceled, confirm California public health officials
Music
The 2020 editions of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals...
Bombatiel
Must Watch
Bombs away!
Look twice
Galleries
These photos need a second glance.
Look twice (2)
Galleries



150487