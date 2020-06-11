159297
Vancouver mayor wants Premier to review policing across province

Vancouver's mayor wants the B.C. government to conduct a review of policing across the province.

Kennedy Stewart says city council can do little to change policing in Vancouver and the provincial government could override any potential decision.

The comments come after the Vancouver Police Board asked council to rescind a one per cent budget cut last week.

The board says George Floyd's death in Minneapolis has led to large scale protests that will affect the police department's budget.

The mayor's announcement comes after the organizers of the Vancouver Pride Parade said all police and corrections officers will be barred from this year's online event.

