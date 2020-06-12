Enchanted Forest attraction ready to reopen June 26

It has been a unique and popular highway stop on the way to Revelstoke for generations, and on June 26 the Enchanted Forest will reopen its gates to the public.
The Enchanted Forest was closed longer than usual over the winter due to COVID-129 concerns, but with new measures in place is ready to reopen. These include:
- Physical distancing between groups is required whenever possible. Peak times are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- A new, separate entrance and exit have been constructed.
- Whenever possible, no-contact payment systems will be introduced and utilized.
- A one-way-traffic flow through the park to help guests comply with physical distancing guidelines.
- Hand sanitizer at multiple locations throughout the park.
- Washrooms are for guest use only and will be disinfected frequently.
- No filling of your own water bottles while visiting the park.
- All visitors are encouraged to wear a mask or protective face covering.
- If you don't feel well, do not visit. Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted.
- If you have travelled outside of Canada, please do not visit until you have self-isolated for a minimum of 14 days.