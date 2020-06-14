More than half who work from home expect to continue doing so

Photo: Flickr

As many people return to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are learning that much about Canadian life has changed.

According to the latest survey by Angus Reid Institute, one of the more enduring legacies of the pandemic may be how it changes the way we work.

The survey points out, "only one-third of Canadians working remotely expect to resume working from the office as consistently as they did pre-pandemic."

Among those working from home, 36 per cent say they will be splitting time between their workplace and home office, while one-in-five say they will remain primarily at their home office.

For others, however, such speculation is something of a luxury. The survey asked those who have lost hours or been laid off if they anticipate returning to the same job with the same number of hours in the future. Only two-in-five say it’s either a doubtful prospect, or the job is gone forever, 9 per cent.

Some of the other interesting findings point to 49 per cent of people who feel the worst of the job losses and economic strife brought on by COVID-19 is yet to come, while the same number say they feel the worst has passed.

British Columbia leads the nation in terms of optimism that the worst of the economic impact is behind us with 60 per cent of respondents feeling the worst is over followed by Quebec and Atlantic Canada both at 56 per cent. On the flip side Albertans appear to be the most pessimistic with 57 per cent of respondents feeling the worst is yet to come, followed by Ontario at 54 per cent.