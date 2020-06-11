159297
Graffiti-hit Chinatown school in Victoria buoyed by paper hearts

Messages of love, not hate

Kileasa Wong has seen the best and worst of people in the past few days.

The principal of the Victoria Chinese Public School was stunned last week to learn that someone had scrawled a racist message on a pillar outside the building’s locked gate.

“We’ve never had this kind of thing happen,” she said.

“It was kind of a big shock. We kind of worried about what’s next [ and] hoped that it won’t happen again.”

Instead of more hate, Wong arrived at school on Tuesday morning to find the front gate decorated with hearts, each with a message of love.

“You belong here,” said one. “You are an important part of the community,” said another.

“All these wonderful things that they say,” Wong recalled. “I was so impressed and I almost wanted to cry — in a happy way.

“Someone out there that we don’t know is thinking about us and cares about us and supports us.”

Wong took pictures of the hearts and sent them to the school’s teachers, who were just as touched that an anonymous person or persons had taken the time to deliver such a powerful message.

Victoria Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe said she, too, was overcome after learning from Wong about the hearts.

“It warmed my heart and brought tears to my eyes, knowing that someone took action to combat racism in our community,” she said.

Mayor Lisa Helps commented on Twitter: “After racist graffiti appears, Chinese Public School receives messages of love. THIS is the Victoria I love! There is room in our city for everyone to belong. There is no room for racism.”

