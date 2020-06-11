Blueberry River First Nation votes to remove chief

Photo: Glacier Media

The Blueberry River First Nation band council held an emergency meeting Wednesday, approving a resolution to remove Chief Marvin Yahey from office.

Council made the decision after being presented with a petition signed by more than 200 band members. Around 40 members attended.

Coun. Robin Ewaskow, who chaired the meeting, said members of the band north of Fort St. John have been wanting a leadership change for years.

“This has been two and a half years in the making," Ewaskow said. "Two and a half years of grievances, two and a half years of concerns, two and a half years of questions being unanswered."

The resolution to remove Yahey as chief must be sent to federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett to be verified and registered, though it's said to be effective immediately.

There are many unknowns as to what comes next.

Yahey did not attend the emergency meeting, and could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

He later released the following statement on the band's website, in which he said he has not received a copy of the petition and called the process illegal and undemocratic.

"The process adopted by these three councillors in their attempt to remove me from office is illegal and contravenes the express provisions of our Custom Election Code. There was no legal authority for the meeting held today on a mere 24 hours notice, and any vote or decision taken is of no legal force and effect," the statement reads.

"Our Code was approved by a majority of Blueberry members and sets out a very specific process that must be followed for these kinds of matters. It was carefully designed to provide for good governance and accountability by council, as well as fairness to council members. These councillors have disregarded this member-approved process, and have deliberately chosen to take their own arbitrary action in violation of the Code."

"There is nothing fair or democratic in what the three councillors attempted to do today," it said.

Ewaskow said members have expressed ongoing concerns about conflicts of interest, the band's finances, lack of disclosures, and COVID-19, of which there was a small outbreak in the community in April. That has since been declared over.

"There's been no transparency, there has been no accountability, there’s been no information going out to the membership," said Ewaskow.

The three councillors say they have been excluded from meetings, and unable to get simple documents such as agendas and minutes. Band members have had the same troubles, they said.

Council is supposed to meet twice a month, and though some activities have been suspended due to COVID, Ewaskow said meeting requests went unanswered before the pandemic began.

“There’s request after request after request, and it just falls on deaf ears,” said Ewaskow.