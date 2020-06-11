159297
Suspicious package cleared Prince George Costco on Wednesday

Suspicious pkg clears area

Kyle Balzer/PG Matters

A suspicious package cleared the Prince George Costco store and forced the evacuation of surrounding businesses on Wednesday.

RCMP Cpl. Sonja Blom confirms police responded to reports of a suspicious package found along Range Road near the Husky gas station after 12 p.m.

For safety reasons, she explains businesses in the area were forced to evacuate.

Those businesses reopened after it was determined the package did not pose any threat, and the situation was resolved.

RCMP closed off the wholesale store's parking lot. Officers also closed off the Husky gas station as part of the investigation.

Residents were asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

