Driver suffers minor injuries as train strikes logging truck

Photo: File photo

The driver of a logging truck suffered minor injuries after his trailer was struck by a freight train on Wednesday.

Sgt. Richard Weesen with Quesnel RCMP says police responded to Navers Creek Road North of Quesnel, near Hixon, about 11:30 a.m.

An eastbound logging truck was crossing a marked rail crossing when a southbound freight train collided with its trailer.

The logging truck and trailer flipped onto its side after the collision, which spilled a load of logs into the ditch.

The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance with what police say are minor injuries.

CN Rail Police have taken over the investigation.