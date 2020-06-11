159297
BC  

Driver suffers minor injuries as train strikes logging truck

Logging truck, train collide

Jess Fedigan/PG Matters - | Story: 302459

The driver of a logging truck suffered minor injuries after his trailer was struck by a freight train on Wednesday. 

Sgt. Richard Weesen with Quesnel RCMP says police responded to Navers Creek Road North of Quesnel, near Hixon, about 11:30 a.m. 

An eastbound logging truck was crossing a marked rail crossing when a southbound freight train collided with its trailer. 

The logging truck and trailer flipped onto its side after the collision, which spilled a load of logs into the ditch. 

The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance with what police say are minor injuries. 

CN Rail Police have taken over the investigation.

