Majority of B.C. residents support COVID-19 government programs

Photo: Insights West

A new study has found significant public support for programs to financially support those impacted by COVID-19, but people are not sold on contact tracing related software and a four-day work week.

According to Insights West, British Columbian's support for COVID-19 government programs is beyond 75 per cent. The Canadian Emergency Response Benefit, which provides $2,000 every month to those who've lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, has a 87 per cent support rate of those living in B.C.

Other programs such as the suspension of student loan repayments is supported by 88 per cent, temporary wage top-ups for essential workers is supported by 87 per cent and many other programs have more than 80 per cent in support.

“In my 30 years in the polling industry covering public support for literally hundreds of public policy initiatives, I’ve never seen higher support levels for any public program than what I’ve seen for COVID-19 relief efforts” says president of Insights West Steve Mossop. “British Columbians and Canadians across the country have rallied to support our political leaders in making unprecedented spending decisions to help the country survive and recover from this pandemic.”

Newer ideas that are still in the discussion and debate phases have more mixed results. The 10 days annual paid sick leave is mostly supported with 74 per cent, but there is a measurable group opposing the plan with 19 per cent.

A Canada-wide universal guaranteed income has the support of 68 per cent of British Columbians while the idea of a four-day work week has 55 per cent in support.

Limiting campground access to only B.C. residents is supported by 85 per cent, and the decision to open more patios at restaurants is supported by 87 per cent.

However the study finds that other new initiatives have more levels of opposition. Just 44 per cent of B.C. residents support the idea of a tracking app being implemented on our cellphones to help with contact tracing in the event of a second wave of COVID-19. Support for parks allowing alcohol consumption sits at 59 per cent.

“While support for some of the newer public policy ideas is still high, it seems the ones that are perceived to infringe on our right to privacy or personal freedoms seem to be met with greater resistance” says Mossop. “We have to be careful, as this will make contact tracing less effective than if larger numbers of residence backed those proposals.”