Court grants injunction to clear latest Vancouver homeless camp

Photo: CTV News

The B.C. Supreme Court has granted an injunction against a tent city set up at a park on property owned by the port authority in Vancouver.

The encampment was established in CRAB Park mid-May in a parking lot owned by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority after a tent city at nearby Oppenheimer Park was shut down.

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson ruled on Wednesday that campers have three days to pack up their belongings and leave the property, but he did not include an enforcement order.

Hinkson says allowing campers to stay on the port's land would lead to the same health and safety concerns seen at Oppenheimer.

Chrissy Brett, a defendant in the case, says she's disappointed with the outcome of the court ruling.

She says she's unsure what will happen next, but she proposed setting up another encampment outside the B.C. Supreme Court.