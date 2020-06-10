Lack of international tourists expected to hit B.C. tourism hard

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Premier John Horgan speaks Wednesday.

While the B.C. government plans to encourage British Columbians in the coming weeks to spend time travelling across the province, Premier John Horgan conceded Wednesday that domestic tourism will not make up for the lack of international travellers this summer.

During Horgan's weekly press conference Wednesday, he said the government plans to implement an aggressive marketing campaign to advocate for the province's tourism sector, which he called “fundamental” to B.C.'s economy.

“We should take advantage of it ourselves this summer to try and fill some of that gap, but I'm under no illusion, we will not be able to replace the countless travellers that come from the U.S. and internationally to enjoy British Columbia this summer,” he said.

Tourism dollars are particularly important in the Okanagan. Tourism Kelowna's most recent data from 2016 shows 1.9 million visitors spent about $337 million in the Okanagan's largest city, for $1.25 billion in total economic output. The industry created 11,890 total jobs, and produced $142 million in tax revenues that year.

These numbers are expected to be largely deflated for 2020, in large part due to the absence of any international dollars coming to the region.

“We've had great results in B.C., but when you look at other parts of the country, in fact, when you look just south of us, in Washington, Oregon and California, we've seen a spike in cases,” Horgan said. “We're going to remain absolutely vigilant in keeping our borders closed until adjoining communities have better results when it comes to managing COVID-19.

“I do understand the impact that a lack of international travellers will have on the tourism sector, but I can't wish those travellers to appear, and I will not limit the border restrictions that are in place until such time as I can guarantee the public health of British Columbians. And I think tourist operators understand that and British Columbians certainly do.”

To help restaurants struggling to stay afloat in these uncertain times, the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association is advocating for access to wholesale pricing on alcohol, a measure the association said they were “on the cusp” of getting approved last month.

Wednesday, Horgan said Attorney General David Eby is currently working on the measure, and it has yet to be presented to Horgan's cabinet.

“He'll bring the issue forward, and we'll deliberate and make a decision shortly,” Horgan said, without providing details on a timeline.

“We have $1.5 billion in recovery funding not yet allocated, obviously the tourism sector's a key target of ours,” Horgan added.