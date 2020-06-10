159139
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C.

Another 12 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, but the entire Interior Health region continues to have no active cases of the virus.

The 12 new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 2,680, but there remains 185 active cases across B.C., up slightly from Tuesday. Hospitalizations dropped by four over the past day, leaving just 12 people with COVID-19 in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

Once again, provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced no new virus-related deaths in the province. The total COVID-19 deaths in B.C. has remained at 167 since Friday.

While Dr. Henry didn't hold her daily press conference Wednesday, in a joint statement with Health Minister Adrian Dix, she declared a new long-term care home COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver's Holy Family Hospital. The new outbreak brings the total long-term care home outbreaks to five. There remains six active community outbreaks in the province as well.

In her statement, Dr. Henry pointed to two recent community outbreaks related to family gatherings, one of which she mentioned earlier this week that saw 15 new infections from the same gathering.

“This tells us that our public health teams are quickly identifying new cases. It also tells us that while our overall provincial cases may be low, COVID-19 is active and spreading in our communities,” Dr. Henry and Dix said in their joint statement.

"When you bring households together, regardless of how many people that may include, everyone brings their own risk with them and the potential for spreading COVID-19 increases.”

Dr. Henry will hold another daily press conference Thursday at 3 p.m.

