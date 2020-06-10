Human Rights Commissioner hosting BC Interior virtual town hall

Photo: Contributed

The Human Rights Commissioner is hosting a virtual town hall Thursday with participants from the BC interior.

Kasari Govender will hold the education and engagement session via Zoom from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., providing residents the chance to voice “pressing human rights issues impacting their lives” and to share information about rights and responsibilities under B.C. law and the human rights system.

"I am looking forward to spending the afternoon with people and organizations from B.C.’s interior. As BC’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner is newly re- established, my priority is to hear from people across B.C. about the pressing human rights issues they are facing. My office has identified some initial priorities for our work and I want to hear feedback about whether these priorities resonate with what they are experiencing in their day to day lives,” said Commissioner Govender.

“In addition, I look forward to sharing information with those who can attend about their rights and responsibilities, as well as how they can seek support and justice when they feel that they have been discriminated against,” she continued.

Those interested in participating can register on the BC Human Rights Commissioner's website. A Zoom link for the town hall will then be sent to you prior to the start of the session. Participants will be able to interact and ask questions.

A copy of the town halls will be posted to social media afterwards.