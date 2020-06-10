$1,000 reward offered after 2 bears shot, left on side of highway

Photo: The Canadian Press

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction in the poaching of black bears in Northern B.C.

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating after two black bears were found dead along Highway 97 near Fort Nelson. They have yet to determine if the cases are connected.

On Sunday, a black bear was shot and left about 15 kilometres north of Buckinghorse River on the east side of the highway. And, on Monday, COs located a second dead bear that had been shot and left south of Fort Nelson.

The law requires hunters to remove all edible portions of the animal.

“Poaching is extremely concerning, and those responsible must be held accountable," says Lesley Fox, executive director of The Fur-Bearers animal rights group.

“We are hopeful that the reward may provide incentive for individuals with knowledge of what occurred to come forward and assist the Conservation Officer Service in their investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 877-952-7277.