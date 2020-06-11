159297
BC Spray Foam at wits end trying to find PPE for workers

Business can't find PPE

The owner of BC Spray Foam and Insulation, Stephen Rowley, is at his wits end trying to find N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment for his workers.

"My guys are working with this stuff on a daily basis, and it is becoming virtually impossible for us to get safety equipment," says Rowley, due to the run on masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rowley says he's been making do for the last few months during the worst of the COVID-19 shutdown and that he's glad he managed to stock up before things got too difficult.

Now, he says he's got a job next week, and if he can't find any N-95 masks, "my guys tell me if I can't get masks, they won't be doing it."

Rowley says he's been busy during the COVID-19 shutdown and has work lined up, but if this situation continues he fears for the future of his business.   

"I've got a family to feed and an economy to keep going, unbeknownst to the government, and small business is what does it."

Rowley feels strongly that businesses like his that have been deemed essential services should have access to the PPE they need to do their work.

"The masks seem to be stored in a warehouse somewhere for frontline medical workers, and hospitals have never been quieter!?" he wrote in an email to Castanet.

After reaching out to WorkSafeBC, his MLA and anyone else he can think of, Rowley decided to go public, to see if media attention could help him find the masks he needs to stay in business.

"I can only ask my guys to wash their masks so many times," he said.

If you have a solution, Rowley says he will happily pay for the necessary PPE. He can be reached at [email protected].

