Province holding virtual townhall on racism

B.C. hosts talk about racism

As racism and systemic racism are discussed across the province, B.C. is joining the discussion by holding a virtual townhall this Friday (June 12).

The event, hosted on YouTube and Facebook, will include Minister of Citizen Services Anne Kang, Parliamentary Secretary Ravi Kahlon and two Multicultural Advisory Council members (Patricia Barkaskas and Dr. Ismaël Traoré).

"This virtual townhall will focus on ways people, organizations and communities can fight racism and make sure B.C. is a safe and welcoming place for everyone," states the Facebook event page set up by the province. "We're placing a special focus on ways to take action and address systemic racism."

The write-up also notes there's been a rise in racism and hate-related incidents in B.C. over the last couple of months.

Questions can be submitted in advance or asked live during the Facebook townhall.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and runs for an hour. It's part of a series of townhalls the provincial government is holding in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

