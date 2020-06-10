159139
Mother, daughter win $675K with Scratch & Win ticket

An evening tradition for a mother-daughter duo in B.C.’s Boundary region turned out to be something much more thanks to a Scratch & Win lottery ticket grand prize. 

Myrna Bowen and her daughter Savannah Walker often spend their evenings outdoors on the porch, catching up on each other’s day. During one of those meetings recently, Savannah decided to check the scratch ticket they’d recently purchased. 

“We started to cry and hug on the patio,” Bowen recalled after Walker scanned the ticket using the BCLC Lotto! app, and they realized they’d won the game’s top prize: $675,000.

Originally from Stewart, B.C., mom and daughter now call Greenwood, B.C., home – population 665. They purchased their Scratch & Win ticket at the local Canco gas station.

“We’ve had our eye on a few properties in the area,” Bowen said of her plans for the win. “Now we can put an offer on the place we really wanted.”

Walker said she’d also like to purchase a new vehicle.

“We are just happy,” Walker said, with Bowen adding, “We always dreamed that one day we would win.”

