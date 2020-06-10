T?ilhqot’in Nation calls for action on systemic racism in policing

Photo: Brendan Kergin

As protests around police brutality continue in Canada and abroad, the T?ilhqot’in Nation in B.C.'s Interior is calling on the federal government and RCMP to take action on systemic racism.

In a press release from the T?ilhqot’in National Government, the First Nation notes this is not a new problem and First Nations communities have been calling for change for years.

"This systemic racism is killing our people," reads the release. "First Nations in Canada have been coming forward to share their stories of racism and police brutality."

They note recent incidents are part of a longtime issue, including an "encounter" between Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam in Fort McMurray in March and the death of Nuu-chah-nulth woman Chantal Moore. The 22-year-old was the subject of a wellness check in New Brunswick by RCMP; it ended with her being reportedly shot five times.

"This is not new, but recent events have provided the opportunity for our people to come forward with their experiences of injustice," says Chief Joe Alphonse in the release. "Like many other First Nations across Canada, we have had serious issues when it comes to the RCMP."

He specifically refers to incidents during the 2017 wildfires.

"The RCMP threatened to take our children from our homes when we refused to evacuate our community and stayed to fight the fires ourselves. They failed to understand our Indigenous rights and authority," he says. "Further, they failed to understand the sensitivity of communicating in such a manner given our people’s history with residential schools."

He states more training is needed by the federal force, to better understand Indigenous people and the biases internal to institutions like the RCMP.