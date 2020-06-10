Historic Barkerville announces phased reopening starting June 18

Photo: Barkerville Historic Town and Park

B.C.'s historic Barkerville townsite will gradually reopen this summer.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been offering digital sessions through Barkerville Live!, allowing schools and the public to continue to enjoy the national historic site’s interactive programming.

Now, however, Barkerville Historic Town and Park and Cottonwood House Historic Site (in nearby Quesnel) have rescheduled their opening dates for the 2020 operating season, announcing both sites will open in phases.

The first phase will begin on June 18 and will include accommodations, shops and restaurants on a modified schedule.

The second phase will begin on July 3 to include exhibits and public programming.

Summer visitors will once again be able to experience life during B.C.’s gold rush and explore the unique streetscape of this unique B.C. road trip destination.

Located on the north slope of the Cariboo Plateau east of Quesnel, Barkerville is a living testament to how the province was built up after the gold rush.

Named after Billy Barker, who had a legendary gold strike on Williams Creek, the town offers 125 heritage buildings, period displays, satellite museums, restaurants and shops.