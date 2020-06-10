159139
BC  

Historic Barkerville announces phased reopening starting June 18

Barkerville ready to reopen

Hanna Petersen/PG Matters - | Story: 302371

B.C.'s historic Barkerville townsite will gradually reopen this summer.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been offering digital sessions through Barkerville Live!, allowing schools and the public to continue to enjoy the national historic site’s interactive programming.

Now, however, Barkerville Historic Town and Park and Cottonwood House Historic Site (in nearby Quesnel) have rescheduled their opening dates for the 2020 operating season, announcing both sites will open in phases.

The first phase will begin on June 18 and will include accommodations, shops and restaurants on a modified schedule.

The second phase will begin on July 3 to include exhibits and public programming.

Summer visitors will once again be able to experience life during B.C.’s gold rush and explore the unique streetscape of this unique B.C. road trip destination.

Located on the north slope of the Cariboo Plateau east of Quesnel, Barkerville is a living testament to how the province was built up after the gold rush.

Named after Billy Barker, who had a legendary gold strike on Williams Creek, the town offers 125 heritage buildings, period displays, satellite museums, restaurants and shops.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158144
158263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158401


John Legend has faced ‘intense challenges’ with wife Chrissy Teigen in lockdown

Showbiz
John Legend has found co-parenting his kids with wife Chrissy Teigen "challenging" during the coronavirus lockdown. The...
Kitty drops toy then complains about it
Must Watch
Caesar wants to play but he drops his toy now he complains about...
Sir Ian McKellen (Gandalf) falls asleep on the Hobbit set
Must Watch
Gandalf takes a nap.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Wednesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



158578