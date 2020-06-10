Site C diversion work to close Peace and Moberly Rivers

Photo: BC Hydro

Access to the Peace and Moberly rivers will be permanently closed near Fort St. John starting June 15.

The closures at the Site C dam site will come ahead of river diversion in September, when BC Hydro will begin building the earthfill dam across the main channel of the Peace River.

BC Hydro says it will be placing debris booms across the river and undertaking other in-river construction works at the dam site. Restricted areas will be marked with signage and beacons.

A portage program will be available to move non-motorized boats up to 20 feet in size by road between the Halfway River boat launch and the Peace Island Park boat launch.

The program will run from June 15 to Sept. 15, and portages will need to be pre-booked.