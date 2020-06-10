Fort St. John fined over $300,000 for 'high-risk' pool violations

Photo: Glacier Media

WorkSafeBC has fined the City of Fort St. John $327,505.30 for what it describes as repeated and high-risk violations at the city's swimming pool.

The fine was issued on March 13 “in response to an incident where a worker was potentially exposed to chlorine vapours,” according to WorkSafeBC.

The city was fined after an inspection for failing to control chemical exposure hazards and regularly test equipment, and for a lack of fall protection.

“WorkSafeBC observed several deficiencies related to workplace procedures for assessing and responding to exposure hazards. The employer failed to develop and implement an adequate exposure control plan for chlorine, and failed to have an appropriate written emergency response plan in place,” WorkSafeBC reported.

“The employer also failed to ensure that respirator fit tests were conducted annually, that appropriate emergency washing facilities were available where workers may be exposed to harmful materials, and that lockout devices were secured appropriately. These were all repeated violations. In addition, the employer failed to ensure fall protection was used when workers were required to go onto the roof of the pool to inspect an air handling unit. This was a high-risk violation.”

The pool is owned by the regional district and operated by the city. The pool has been closed since March 18 due to COVID-19.

The city has appealed the fine.

“In late 2019, Worksafe BC inspected the North Peace Leisure Pool, which resulted in several orders and a fine. Based on the advice we have received, we’ve requested a review of the fine," said City Manager Dianne Hunter.

"We have addressed all issues identified during the inspection, and we will continue to work within all applicable legislation to ensure the safety of our employees and residents.”