Squamish Nation honours Dr. Bonnie Henry with blanket ceremony

Photo: Zoom

The woman leading B.C.’s fight to stop the spread of a pandemic may be feeling the love this week after a Squamish Nation family found a way to show their gratitude using both traditional and very modern methods.

The Rivers family met with Dr. Bonnie Henry online on June 4 to honour her with an Esémkwu, or blanketing ceremony.

“It's physically wrapping a blanket around her shoulders, but it represents our love and support for her. It's to give her strength and to help her if she's feeling like she needs some support,” said Melanie Rivers, whose ancestral name is Tiyaltelwet.

The Rivers family weren’t sure if it would even be possible, given Henry’s schedule and rules for physical distancing. But North Vancouver-Lonsdale NDP MLA Bowinn Ma set up the meeting and acted as an outside witness. Dr. Danièle Behn Smith, aboriginal health physician advisor, stepped in to wrap Henry in the blanket on behalf of the Rivers family, who drummed and sang.

The shawl they gave to Henry was hand woven by Rivers’ mother Christine. Although she is of Scottish/Canadian descent, when she married into the Rivers family, she received the name Luskwalwun. The shawl features images of water, a heart and a house, representing calm, kindness and safety (or staying home), respectively. Together, they reference Henry’s mantra: Be Calm. Be Kind. Be Safe.

Typically, a feast is held after a Esémkwu, but that too would require some COVID-era improvisation.

“We heard through one of her interviews that she likes chocolate, so we sent a box of chocolates,” Rivers said.

“She's humble. She spoke a lot about how she was concerned about Indigenous people in this pandemic and how our people have not fared well in pandemics in the past,” Rivers said. “She's an ally to Indigenous people. She's shown understanding and respect towards our people and we wanted that to be acknowledged as well, and thank her for that.”