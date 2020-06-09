Dr. Henry urges British Columbians to keep up fight against virus

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Dr. Bonnie Henry

While Dr. Bonnie Henry is “grateful” British Columbia has consistently seen low numbers of new COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks, she says the pandemic is “far from over.”

Another 10 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours across B.C. on Tuesday, and 183 active cases remain across the province. The entire Interior Health region has had no active cases for the past week.

But Dr. Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, says new case counts in other parts of the world have been rising dramatically.

“Just yesterday, was the highest single day for new cases globally since this pandemic started, with over 136,000 people being affected,” she said.

“The global case count continues to rise and many regions are facing a resurgence in cases as they've taken measures to open up, including regions that are very close to us in the United States.

“We are all connected. We know from several months ago that it matters when something like this happens in China. It matters to us when something happens in Italy, in Spain ... And now we're looking at the challenges that are being faced by countries such as India and Brazil.”

She urged British Columbians to continue following COVID-19 protocols, like maintaining physical distance, frequently wash hands, and stay at home if feeling unwell.

A recent outbreak at a family gathering in the Fraser Health region was used to show how quickly the virus can still spread if given the opportunity.

“There was approximately 30 people and at least 15 of them have tested positive. That is a warning sign to us all,” she said, adding the event was held both inside and outside.

“This is something that we have been seeing around the world, that that is one of the most common ways it gets transmitted, is to the people we are closest to and spend time with.”

While the U.S.-Canada border closure to non-essential travellers is set to expire on June 21, Reuters reported Tuesday that both countries are planning to extend the closure through to at least late July, a move Dr. Henry is supportive of.

“We need to be very cautious about allowing people who are here as tourists coming across the border, and I think that's the last thing we need right now,” Dr. Henry said.

“Washington State, Oregon and Alaska are starting to see upticks. More concerning, is some of the states where they've had early openings, states like Georgia, where they've had a dramatic increase, and their numbers are as high as they were as when they put their lockdown measures in place in March.”

Starting Tuesday at midnight, some border measures will be relaxed slightly to allow for family reunification.