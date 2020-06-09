RCMP investigating body found at cabin on Kootenay Lake

Photo: RCMP

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a remote cabin on Kootenay Lake.

Nelson RCMP discovered the body of a man in his 50's inside a cabin on the south side of Kootenay Lake after being alerted by an area resident on Monday.

The incident happened on June 8 at 1 p.m. after the resident informed RCMP that he received a knock at his door from another man indicating that he found the man dead inside the cabin. The resident did not know the man who knocked on his door but he went to check and confirmed the grim discovery before fleeing the cabin in fear for his own safety.

Investigators attended the remote location in an RCMP vessel and have since positively identified the deceased as a man in his 50’s. RCMP are not releasing the identity of the deceased as they try to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. They located the person who made the initial discovery walking along train tracks in the area.

"Although investigators do not believe criminality was involved in the man’s sudden death, a full determination has yet to be made," states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

Investigators believe the now identified man who made the grisly discovery used a canoe to reach the south shore, and allegedly unlawfully gained entry into the deceased’s dwelling but was not responsible for the death of the deceased.

The BC Coroners Service has begun a fact-finding investigation to determine the cause of death, where, when and by what means the unidentified man came to his unexpected death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, the man's name will not be released.