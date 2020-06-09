159139
SCPA seeking information on dumped miniature horse torso

Horse torso dumped at road

The BC SPCA is appealing to the public for help solving a disturbing case in the Central Interior. 

A miniature horse has been found mutilated at the side of a road in Quesnel. 

“We’re asking anyone with information that might be relevant to this case to please call the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1.855.655.7722,” says Dr. Teresa Cook, BC SPCA’s regional manager of cruelty investigations for northern B.C. 

The torso of the miniature horse was found on Garner Road in the West Fraser area of Quesnel. The head and limbs of the animal had been severed and removed. Post mortem results indicate the animal was in significant distress prior to its demise.

“This is such a sad and disturbing case, and we hope that someone in the community knows something about this situation and can help us with our investigation,” says Cook.

