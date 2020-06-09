159139
BC  

Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on COVID-19 in B.C.

10 new cases, no deaths

Another 10 new cases of the COVID-19 virus have been identified in British Columbia, but there remains no active cases in the Interior Health region.

During the daily press conference Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced nine new cases of the virus, along with a single epidemiological-linked case. This brings the total positive tests in B.C. to 2,669, but just 183 active cases remain. Sixteen of these people remain hospitalized, four of whom are being treated in ICU.

No new virus-related deaths have occurred over the past 24 hours, keeping the total deaths at 167.

Total positive tests in the IH region remain at 195, but there has remained no new active cases in the region since last week.

No new outbreaks have been declared in the province, and outbreaks remain at four long-term care homes, along with six community outbreaks. 

While Dr. Henry said she's encouraged by the low new case counts across B.C. over the past several weeks, she warned the pandemic is far from over in the province, pointing to growing case counts in other places in the world. 

