Mountain coaster, mountain biking open June 26 at Revelstoke

Revelstoke Mountain Resort will reopen for summer operations on June 26.

The resort has been working with government, WorkSafe BC, local health authorities and the Canada West Ski Areas Association to ensure its ability to operate in a safe manner, says vice-president Peter Nielsen.

In addition to physical distancing across the resort, new safety measures include a reduction in lift capacity, disinfection of gondola cabins and pipe mountain coaster carts, reduced seating in restaurants and dining areas, installation of plexiglass shields, elimination of touch points, and daily staff temperature checks.

The resort has also increased the frequency of sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces and high-traffic areas using cleaning agents recommended by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to the incredible experiences our mountains have to offer, but we want everyone to feel safe, comfortable and confident," Nielsen said in a press release. “Our PureClean commitment has been designed to ensure guests remain safe while enjoying all the fun activities the Resort has to offer.”

The pipe coaster, aerial adventure park and new zipline will be open, along with a nine-hole disc golf course, gondola sightseeing, and a 20-kilometre network of hiking trails.

An additional 18 km of lift-accessed mountain bike trails will also open this summer.

The resort is also launching a new Play All Day Pass with access to all the attractions for one price.