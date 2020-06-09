Searchers find the remains of a missing BC woman

Photo: CTV News Jaime Traynor, 33, who was last seen by her family shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

The remains of a B.C. woman missing for the past two days have been discovered.

Jamie Traynor, 33-years-old, from Saanich was last seen Saturday. Searchers found her vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning near the Malahat Summit.

Shawinigan Lake RCMP indicate the body was found, near her abandoned vehicle.

CTV News Vancouver Island reports that the BC Coroners Service is investigating the cause of her death but RCMP say the death does not appear suspicious at this time.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver Island