Sex assault, luring charges approved after girl alleges attack in Burnaby, B.C.

Sex assault, luring charges

The Canadian Press

Charges have been laid against a man from Burnaby, B.C., after the RCMP investigated an alleged sexual assault of a child.

The RCMP say a girl, whose age has not been released, and her mother reported the allegations to police on May 7.

The child told police she met the man online and the sexual assault is alleged to have happened during a meeting he arranged with her.

The prosecution service has approved charges of sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, luring a child, possession of a restricted weapon, and using a firearm to commit an offence.

The man has not been named and police say he remains in custody.

Insp. Matt Toews says the Burnaby detachment's victim services team is ensuring the girl and her family are being supported.

In a news release, the RCMP say they are advising parents to speak to their children about the social connections they make online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With so many new social media platforms being used by young people each and every day we understand that it can be overwhelming for parents," Cpl. Mike Kalanj says in the statement. "What we're asking today, is to follow the advice we've outlined, take the time to sit and chat with any young person using social media in your home."

