Former cabinet minister Shirley Bond's husband dies

Prince George has shown an outpouring of support for local MLA and former BC Liberal cabinet minister Shirley Bond after she announced the passing of her husband Monday in a social media post.

"The time has come for me to share some news that has broken my heart," Bond wrote. "Some of you know that my husband Bill has been facing a series of health challenges during the last months."

"His heart, kidneys, crushed vertebrae, the list goes on. The final challenge was a massive left brain stroke that Billy just couldn’t manage despite his courageous efforts. My beloved husband of more than 41 years passed away at St. Paul’s Hospital in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit. I struggle to imagine a world without Billy in it. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was my life partner and best friend. More later, but for now, rest well Billy, we love you to the moon and back!"

After her announcement, messages across the province came in from politicians, the community of Prince George and numerous friends of Bill. Bond has spent time answering each message she's received on Twitter.