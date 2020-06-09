Vancouver eyes police budget cuts as 'defund police' message grows

Photo: Glacier Media

Five city councillors say the Vancouver police department needs to trim one per cent from its $315 million operating budget to fall in line with other city departments that cut costs to offset revenue loss related to the pandemic.

At the same time, councillors are calling for a wider discussion on the public’s call to “defund police,” a people-driven campaign that has reverberated around the globe since George Floyd died May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Councillors say they have received “hundreds” of emails in recent days to defund police, many coming in form letters from outside Vancouver, but others from residents who have called for the VPD’s budget to be cut in half.

“The larger conversation I now hear the public asking for is about whether there is work that is currently being done by police that is better suited to other city staff, or other community organizations,” said Coun. Christine Boyle in an email to Glacier Media Monday.

“That’s the big, worthwhile conversation that I think we have ahead of us, and it’s likely to be much more challenging than a conversation about a one per cent reduction.”

For now, the lingering issue of a pandemic-related budget cut is more pressing for council, with the police board not budging from its position to cut the budget by one per cent.

In a June 2 letter to council, which was obtained by Glacier Media, the board reiterated its earlier position from April that it refuses to trim the budget by one per cent, saying it would be detrimental to public safety.

This time though, the letter’s author and board member Barj Dhahan makes reference to Floyd’s death and the subsequent demonstrations in Vancouver “which will have a considerable impact on our budget.”

“The board has carefully considered the implications of council’s motion, and remains firm that protecting the well-being of the community through adequate resourcing of our police department is paramount, in particular during these uncertain times,” said the letter, noting the department has incurred approximately $2.3 million in costs associated to the pandemic.

Floyd’s death came after the board initially pushed back against council for its May 13 in-camera decision to request the VPD reduce its budget by one per cent — a process that was criticized by some councillors, saying the vote and debate should have occurred in public.