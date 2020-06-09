All evacuation alerts lifted for the Boundary area

Photo: RDKB Over 1,000 evacuation alerts lifted in Boundary area.

Residents of the Boundary area can breathe a little easier today as all evacuation alerts put in place due to the thread of flooding have been lifted.

The 1,136 affected 2,200 people stretching from Carmi on the West Kettle River to Christina Lake.

The BC River Forecast Centre (BCRFC) lifted its High Streamflow Advisory for the region on June 8, and Environment Canada forecasted continued cool weather for the coming week.

"Both of these events mean the threat of flooding has diminished enough to make the evacuation alerts unnecessary," the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary wrote in a news release.

The June 1 BCRFC Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin shows the Boundary snowpack is at 211 per cent of normal, but this percentage is relative to the amount of snow normally left in June each spring, and reflects data from only two of four snow sampling sites that report information to the BCRFC this late in the season. Most snow in the Boundary has now melted.

“The high numbers connected to our snowpack don’t tell the whole story. There are two sites, Big White and Grano Creek, which still show snow, but across the Boundary we are starting to see most sites melted out. Our main risk factors in this freshet are what they’ve always been – how warm it gets and how fast, and how much warm rain we get at any one time, especially on top of that melting snow,” said Mark Stephens, EOC Director.

Tiger dams and earthen berms will begin to be removed in stages this week, starting with flood protection in front of downtown businesses in Grand Forks.

“This is great news that our river levels are dropping and that our flood risk is reducing. But it doesn’t mean anyone should rush out to remove their sandbags yet. The 2020 freshet is still going on and we know that if we did get extreme amounts of rain, that could raise the flood risk again,” said Stephens.

The RDKB warns everyone to stay away from the edges of watercourses and report any erosion to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.